BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was found dead Thursday morning off a ski trail at the Brainard Lake Recreation Area, according to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby in the area came across the woman's body just before 10 a.m. at the west end of a ski trail at the recreation area. The sheriff’s office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and the Boulder County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and used snowmobiles to recover and transport the body out.

No foul play is suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

The coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death. Her identity is expected to be released at a later date.

Located in the Indian Peaks Wilderness, the Brainard Lake Recreation Area is a popular spot with hikers and cross-country skiers.

