BOULDER, Colo. —

The CU Boulder Police Department (CUPD) is looking for suspects and other potential victims after a woman said she was groped during a Welcomfest concert on Business Field Saturday night.

According to a bulletin from CUPD, the man grabbed the victim’s waist from behind and pulled her into his pelvic region. She said he also reached up her shirt and grabbed her breast before she was able to get away.

The man is described as approximately 6’2’ with unknown skin or hair color. The woman said he was muscular and not wearing a shirt.

Police said it’s possible there were other victims.

Anyone who wants to file a report is asked to call CUPD at 303-492-6666 or to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers by clicking or tapping here.

