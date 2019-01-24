KUSA - A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a train early Thursday morning near Old Town Fort Collins.

The 42-year-old pedestrian was hit by a BNSF train headed northbound on the tracks near North Mason Street and West Mountain Avenue just before 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from Fort Collins Police Services.

Investigators do not believe the train's speed is a factor in the crash. What happened remains under investigation, the release said.

While the train blocked Mason from Laporte to West Lake Street for around two hours overnight, operations are now back to normal.

The intersection of Mason and Mountain is near numerous bars and restaurants.