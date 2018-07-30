The Adams County coroner has identified the woman who was hit and killed by a Union Pacific train heading toward Denver from Cheyenne Frontier Days last week.

The victim, 56-year-old Kelly Yarish from Brighton, was struck near the intersection of 124th Avenue and Highway 85.

A few hundred people were aboard the train when the apparent accident occurred.

The train was part of Union Pacific’s “Heritage” series and is a steam locomotive that was in service for Frontier Days.

