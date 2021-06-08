Semi strikes, kills 65-year-old woman at Longmont intersection

The woman began crossing the street when a tractor-trailer made a right turn and hit her, according to police.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A semi tractor-trailer struck and killed a 65-year-old woman from Longmont about noon on Tuesday, according to police.

The woman was trying to cross the street going east from the southwest corner of the intersection of South Hover Street and Clover Basin, said Longmont Police Department (LPD).

As the woman began to cross the street, the semi made a right turn and hit her, running her over, said LPD in a news release.

Fire crews responded to the intersection and transported the woman to a local hospital where she died later from her injuries, LPD said.

Police said their initial investigation determined a 32-year-old from Dacono was driving the semi, tractor-trailer combination, and was traveling east at the Longmont intersection.

Police were still investigating the collision.

LPD would like to talk with anyone who witnessed the collision who has not already spoken with officers.

Police are also asking anyone who may have dash camera video of this intersection on the same date and time of the crash to contact LPD at 303-651-8555 and ask to speak with an on-duty traffic officer.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS