COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Kimberly Peterson reportedly went to the hospital for stomach pains the morning of Jan. 1, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Her assisted living center and the hospital had arranged transportation for her to return home once she was finished, but instead of being picked up, police said Peterson walked away from the hospital.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Kimberly Peterson

Colorado Springs Police Department

