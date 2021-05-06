Woman severely injured in Colorado moose attack

The 79-year-old was attacked while dog-sitting at a home south of Glenwood Springs Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was severely injured in a moose attack outside a home in Garfield County Friday evening, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW said the attack happened around 9 p.m. Friday in a rural area south of Glenwood Springs. The victim, a 79-year-old woman, was dog-sitting for one of the people living in the house, according to CPW. She said she had seen a cow moose and its two calves in the yard earlier that day. When she no longer saw the moose and believed it to be safe, she took the dog outside on a leash.

That's when the attack happened. Another resident of the house saw the moose stomping on the victim, according to CPW.

“This likely was an incident of a cow protecting her calves,” Yamashita said. “Since Friday night we have been talking with the local residents to educate them about living in moose habitat, the potential dangers associated with interacting with moose and actions they can take to minimize the risk of conflict.”

This is the second moose attack reported in Colorado this year. Another happened May 29 in Steamboat Springs, when a cow moose with two calves knocked a man onto his back and stomped him. The victim told CPW his dog was outside when it started barking, and he realized there was a moose in the area. He stepped forward to grab the dog, and the moose charged at him, causing minor injuries.

CPW's website includes tips on how to be safe and responsible around moose.