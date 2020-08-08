60-year-old woman seriously injured in fall at Rocky Mountain National Park

The woman was rescued after falling 20 feet, park officials said.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 60-year-old woman has serious injuries after taking a tumble at Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) on Friday.

According to a release from RMNP, park rangers responded to a report of a woman from Omaha, Nebraska who had taken a 20-foot tumbling fall when she slipped below a pullout on the lower section of Old Fall River Road.

RMNP Search and Rescue team members provided advanced medical care and conducted a technical rescue, the release said, lowering the woman about 60 to 70 feet down a scree field to the Endovalley Picnic Area.

The release said Estes Health Ambulance paramedics assisted, and the woman was flown by UCHealth Lifeline Air Ambulance to Medical Center of the Rockies.

RMNP said due to the location of the incident and the emergency response, Old Fall River Road was closed for about three hours.