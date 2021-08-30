It was the second moose attack in one week in the mountain town.

WINTER PARK, Colo — For the second time in a week, someone was injured in a moose encounter on the west side of Winter Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW said Sunday's attack happened between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. on Little Vasquez Road (USFS Road 156) just west of Winter Park.

The victim, a woman from Boulder, said the cow moose knocked her down twice. After the second attack, the woman told officers, she played dead, and the moose left. She hiked out on her own and went to the medical center in Granby, where she was treated for injuries to her back, leg and wrist.

CPW said the woman was walking without a light in the dark, so they suspect she "walked right into the moose."

“Trails next to water often make for a great hiking experience, but they’re also often near great moose habitat," CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington said in a release. "Hikers should choose routes with good visibility and be extra cautious when walking in close proximity to willows and thick habitat.”

This is the second moose conflict in Winter Park in a week. On Wednesday morning, a New Mexico man was attacked by a bull moose while running with his dogs on the Sundog Trail.

Two other moose attacks have been reported across the state this year. Earlier this month, a dog sitter was attacked by a cow moose south of Glenwood Springs. The woman was outside with the dog on a leash when the moose attacked, severely injuring her.

Another attack happened in May in Steamboat Springs. The victim's dog was outside when it started barking, and he realized there was a moose in the area. He stepped forward to grab the dog, and the cow moose charged at him, causing minor injuries.

CPW's website includes tips on how to be safe and responsible around moose.