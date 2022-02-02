Woman believed to be kidnapped from western Colorado

Investigators believe Amanda Edinger, 46, was kidnapped out of Rio Blanco County in western Colorado around 11 a.m.

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for a woman they believe was kidnapped Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe Amanda Edinger, 46, was kidnapped out of Rio Blanco County in western Colorado around 11 a.m. The suspect is 48-year-old Joseph Beecher.

Deputies said the suspect and victim were seen leaving the area in a 2016 marron Ford F150 around noon. Investigators believe the two were in the Golden area around 3:30 p.m.

Edinger is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Beecher is described as a white man, about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be traveling in a maroon 2016 Ford F150 with a color-matching camper shell and Colorado license plate number AIA 728.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said around 12:30 p.m., they got a 911 call about a truck that trespassed on a property off Rio Blanco County Road 17. When deputies arrived, they learned the suspected driver had left on foot, and Edinger had gone missing.

Investigators said Beecher is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

