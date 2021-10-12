Woman killed in crash on I-70 in Aurora

A passenger was killed and a driver was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in Aurora Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 in Aurora Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Interstate 70 just west of North Airport Boulevard. The man and woman were traveling eastbound in a Lexus sedan when the driver saw an object in the road and swerved to avoid it, according to police. The car spun around, hit a cable guardrail and caught fire.

Police said the passenger died on the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said it does not appear the driver was speeding at the time of the crash, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or who has dash-cam footage of the crash to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 720-913-7867 or at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

