'Once-in-a-lifetime kind of person,' friend remembers woman killed in I-25 crash

LOVELAND, Colo. — With a big smile on her face, Jacqueline Hampton grabbed a Post-it note from her wall. It wasn't hard for her to feel happy when she thought about the little things her friend, Megan Arneson would do for her.

Last week, Arneson was driving home after a day at Water World with her 10-year-old son when a truck hauling an excavator smashed into an I-25 overpass. The debris hit Arneson's car killing her and hurting her son, said Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

"This one says, 'You are amazing,'" she read as she held up the brightly-colored sticky note. "And then her saying was, 'Have a beautiful day,' so she would always put those sticky notes and notes are all over the place. She was just the type of person that went out of her way to do tiny things that made a difference."

Arneson and Hampton worked together for years at the Children's Workshop in Loveland.

"I was very shocked, I've never had someone that close to me pass before so, I was in total shock," Hampton said as she fought back tears.

No one probably understands shock more than Arneson's son. He suffered minor injuries during the crash but lost an important piece of his life.

"They were each other's best friend," Hampton explained. "She was so special. She was just like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of person."

CSP told 9NEWS on Tuesday, that no charges were filed against the trucking company that hit the overpass, but the investigation is still ongoing.

For Hampton, that's not her focus.

"I'm sure it was an accident, so I don't blame anyone but at this point, I do think at this point most of us are just mad. Out of all the people in the world, why her?" she questioned. "No one can replace her."

Arneson's workplace plans to install a bench in front of the building in her memory. To make a contribution, send an email to Hampton at: Jacqueline@childrens-workshop.com.