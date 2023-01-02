Woman killed on I-25 after walking into roadway, 1 driver arrested, police say

A woman was hit by two vehicles and killed on I-25 near Thornton on New Year's Day after getting out of a ride-share car and walking into the roadway, police said.

Police arrived at the crash scene around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. It happened on northbound I-25 north of 144th Avenue.

Thornton Police said an initial investigation revealed the drivers of two vehicles hit the woman. The first driver, in a truck, sideswiped the woman as she walked onto the roadway, but did not stop. A second driver struck the woman as she was lying in the road.

Officers said the woman who was killed was traveling with friends in the ride-share when she became ill inside the car. Police said the ride-share driver pulled over, and the group ended the ride and paid the driver.

After exiting the ride-share, the woman walked into the roadway and was sideswiped by the first driver, police said.

Police made contact with the ride-share driver, who cooperated with the investigation.

Police said the suspected driver of the truck that did not stop, 33-year-old Adam Wooley from Frederick, came in to talk to Thornton investigators on Monday. He was arrested for hit and run involving death, and the truck he was driving was impounded.

Police shut down northbound I-25 between 144th Avenue and Highway 7 for hours to investigate.

The name of the woman killed will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

