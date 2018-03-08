PARK COUNTY — The Park County coroner has identified a woman killed in a hot air balloon crash as 73-year-old Dana Joyce Haskell of Columbus, Nebraska.

Two pilots and nine passengers were aboard the balloon at the time. Peter Knudson, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, said the hard landing was reported just before 8:20 a.m. on High Chaparral Road.

The envelope (or balloon) portion of the aircraft collapsed upon impact, Knudson said.

The balloon, operated by Colorado Hot Air Balloon Rides, was in the air for around an hour before the landing.

Haskell was airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where she later died.

According to the Park County Government website, the circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation by the FAA, NTSB, and Park County Coroner's Office.

One other person had minor injuries, according to Park County Government spokesperson Kim Castellano.

It’s unclear what led up to the hard landing.

