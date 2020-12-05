Woman missing after failing to return from bike ride

Suzanne Morphew, 49, went for a bike ride Sunday but never returned, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Despite search efforts of more than 100 people, there's still no sign of a 49-year-old Chaffee County woman who failed to return from a bike ride on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Just before 6 p.m. on May 10, the Chaffee County Communications Center was notified about the missing woman in the area on County Road 225 and West Highway 50.

A neighbor said that 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew went for a bike ride in the area but never returned. She's from Maysville, which is about 11 miles west of Salida along Highway 50. It had a population of 135, according to 2010 Census data.

Members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue South and North were notified and they immediately began to look for Morphew. Authorities also reached out to the Department of Corrections (DOC) and requested a tracking dog to assist.

The dog joined the efforts and they searched into the early morning hours of Monday. On that day more than 100 personnel assisted with the search efforts however, by late Monday afternoon Morphew remained missing, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing and the CCSO asks anyone who may have information to call the sheriff's office at 719-539-2596. They can also call Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-2599.