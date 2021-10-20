Douglas County deputies searching for missing woman

Douglas County deputies are asking for help finding a 71-year-old woman who went missing early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said Daisy Ramos was last seen in the area of Jamaica Street and Inverness Drive South, which is northeast of the Interstate 25 and E-470 interchange near Centennial.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a pink shirt, pants with a floral design on them, and a white hat, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Ramos has diabetes and dementia. She may think she is in Puerto Rico, according to deputies. Deputies said she speaks Spanish, and speaks very little English.

Deputies believe she was on foot when she left, but she may have gotten on a bus at a stop nearby.

Deputies continue to search the area for Ramos. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500, or call 911.

