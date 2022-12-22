Woman pleads guilty for arson at Littleton house

Police arrested Jessica Leann Williams back in May 2022 for suspicion of fourth-degree arson.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman pleaded guilty to arson related to a Littleton house fire back in May of 2022.

Jessica Leann Williams pleaded guilty to arson on December 9.

Back in May of 2022, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) responded to a house fire in the 6100 block on Spotswood Street, in Littleton. Two people, three dogs, and two cats were rescued from the home. No one was seriously injured, according to firefighters.

Firefighters deemed the fire suspicious, both SMFR and Littleton Police investigated the incident, After further investigation, Littleton Police deemed the cause of the fire as arson.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree arson.

