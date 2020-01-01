BOULDER, Colo. — A woman was rescued from a lake in Boulder after she fell through the ice while trying to help her dog who had also fallen through and into the water.

Both the woman and the dog are expected to be okay, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue.

Rescue crews were called to Coot Lake near 63rd Street and Diagonal Highway just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Boulder Fire-Rescue Department said callers saw the woman fall through the ice while she was trying to get her dog out of the water.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the woman partially submerged in the water about 55 feet from the shore. Boulder Fire-Rescue said her head and arms were above water.

She was safely rescued from the water just before 11:30 a.m. and brought to the hospital.

Boulder Fire-Rescue said when they arrived to the scene, the dog was not in the water anymore. It was brought to the hospital by Boulder Police to be reunited with its owner.

The Boulder Fire-Rescue Department said it is never a good idea to walk on a frozen lake to attempt to rescue pets that broke through the ice.

“It is never safe to go out on ice that a pet has fallen through,” said water rescue team lead Jeremy Felix. “If the ice is not solid enough to hold a pet it is definitely not safe for a person.”

They will respond and rescue pets that fall into icy water. They also said that pets are often able to get out of the water on their own.

"Everyone is asked to please stay off the ice and call for assistance if a pet falls into the water and cannot get out," Boulder Fire-Rescue said.

