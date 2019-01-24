JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — When a pick-up truck slammed into a police cruiser early Wednesday morning, Serina Zuniga says it saved her life.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the truck slid on black ice along C-470 where a Morrison police officer was already helping another woman who had also slid on the ice.

"The cop was right there," said Zuniga, who says the black ice was impossible to see. "He saw the entire thing, he saw me slide, he rushed over, made sure I was okay. He asked me a couple questions and he told me to jump in his car so he could get warm."

RELATED: Morrison PD cruiser totaled along C-470 after truck skids on ice; No injuries

Zuniga was on her way to her job at Starbucks at about 3:30 a.m. when she slid, hit the guard rail, and her air bag deployed.

She has scrapes and bruises from the airbag, but it's what happened after the crash that has her looking to a higher power.

While sitting in the cop car, the Morrison police officer asked for her license and registration.

"He came and opened the door, we got out, walked 5 steps, it was that fast, it happened all so fast," she said.

That's when the pick-up truck slid on the ice and careened into the patrol car, hitting the back and passenger side where Zuniga had been sitting.

"It was scary," she said. "We could have got crushed by the cop car, and if it was 10 seconds before we would have been in the cop car and would have got hit."

And if the officer's car wasn't there at all?



"That car would have kept sliding and would have hit my car," she said.

Zuniga drives that stretch of C-470 in Jefferson County every day. She always thought the officer who sits on the side of the road was just a clue to slow down.

"But thank god he did sit there, because he really did save my life," she said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS