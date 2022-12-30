Woman fatally struck by SUV driver in Westminster

The SUV driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to police.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was fatally struck by an SUV driver Thursday evening in Westminster, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Officers responded to the crash involving in the 9200 block of Winona Court just after 8 p.m. Thursday. According to the police, the victim was walking the roadway when she was hit by the SUV driver who was heading east on West 92nd Avenue.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. At this time drugs or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

