Woman dies after being hit by SUV Saturday night

CSP said the woman was crossing the street near Grizzly Rose when she was hit.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has died after being hit by an SUV near Grizzly Rose in Adams County late Saturday night.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a 39-year-old woman walked across Lincoln Street just north of East 54th Avenue to get her cell phone from someone in a vehicle just after 11 p.m.

CSP said as she walked back across the street, the SUV ran into her. She was taken to Denver Health, where she died.

The woman driving the SUV was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was not speeding, according to CSP. She was not considered at fault.

