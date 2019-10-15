FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman arrested outside her apartment complex by an off-duty Fort Collins police officer is suing both the officer and the city, alleging excessive force and "a policy of inaction."

The lawsuit against the officer and the city was filed by attorney David Lane on Oct. 4 in District Court, on behalf of Kimberly Chancellor.

Officer Stephen Sparacio arrested Chancellor in a parking lot near the Colorado State University campus on Oct. 6, 2017.

Fort Collins Police Services said the plainclothes officer was on his way to an assignment when he saw her car speeding in traffic, and he followed the car until it parked. The officer tried to make contact with the woman, who reportedly tried to leave, and the officer "physically took her into custody."

A video taken by a bystander shows Sparacio interacting with a woman and pinning her to the ground.

