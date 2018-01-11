KUSA — After more than a day of searching, search and rescue crews found a woman’s body not far from where a hiker was reported to be in distress.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said crews found the body around two miles from the Fourth of July trailhead at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. This was a day after two hikers in the area of the Arapahoe Pass Trail and Arapahoe Glacier heard sounds that indicated someone was in distress, but couldn’t find that person.

The missing hiker’s blue Subaru station wagon was found at the Fourth of July trailhead that day.

The coroner has not yet positively identified the body that was found as the missing hiker. At this point, that person’s death is not considered suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fourth of July trailhead is considered exceedingly popular and gives multiple access points to many hiking areas in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.

