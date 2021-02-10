Reproductive rights activists march at Colorado's Capitol

Hundreds of women gathered at the Capitol to show support for reproductive rights.

DENVER — Womxn's March Denver held a rally at the Capitol Saturday morning to show support for reproductive freedom for women.

>The video above is from a 9NEWS report on the Denver women's march from January 2019.

The group hosted speakers Vicki Cowart, CEO at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, Kassandra Rendon-Morales, Reproductive Rights Campaign Coordinator at ACLU of Colorado, Amanda Carlson, Abortion Fund Director and Senior Policy Associate at Cobalt and Nadine Bridges, Executive Director for One Colorado.

The group is speaking out about Texas SB8 which blocks abortion access to women in Texas.

Denver's march is part of a larger national movement with marches happening in towns and cities across the country.

