Woodland Park police chief placed on leave amid investigation into workplace conduct

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung has been placed on paid leave. The details about the investigation were not immediately available.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung was placed on paid administrative leave this week as an investigation looks into allegations about his workplace conduct.

Woodland Park's Acting City Manager Michael Lawson confirmed DeYoung's leave to KRDO. Lawson added that Commander Ryan Holzwarth will serve as acting chief in DeYoung's absence.

"The decision to place him on leave is a result of allegations related to Chief DeYoung's conduct in the workplace," Lawson said. The allegations are not criminal in nature."

No details about the allegations have been made public, but KRDO had been investigating the origin of the complaints before news of DeYoung's paid leave was announced Friday.

Lawson said the city can't provide any additional details while the investigation is ongoing.

