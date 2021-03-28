Worker dies after accident at JBS plant in Greeley

A spokesman for the union that represented the man said they would be conducting their own investigation into the incident.

GREELEY, Colo. — An employee at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley has died after a tragic accident, the company said Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts and prayers are with our team member, his family, co-workers and friends," a JBS spokesperson said.

According to the Greeley Fire Department, firefighters were called to the facility on North 6th Avenue for a report of a party who had fallen. They arrived to find that someone had fallen and had been extricated by coworkers, who then moved him to a safe location for treatment, Greeley Fire said.

The man was taken to North Colorado Medical Center according to Greeley Fire, and the JBS spokesperson confirmed he passed away.

The JBS spokesperson said the company is working closely with local officials to investigate the incident.

Ted Herrera, business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 1, said the union will be conducting its own investigation into the incident.

