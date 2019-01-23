DENVER — No one was seriously injured after scaffolding with workers on it broke high above the ground at the Denver Four Season Hotel Wednesday morning and smashed into a window on an upper floor.

A dramatic video from a 9NEWS viewer showed the scaffolding swinging back and forth and slamming into the outside of the high rise hotel at the intersection of 14th and Arapahoe streets in downtown Denver.

Denver Fire Department spokesperson Greg Pixley said firefighters first received a call about the incident just after 11:20 a.m. The workers were trying to clean up supplies from the scaffolding at the time.

At this point, it's not clear what caused the scaffolding to break.

