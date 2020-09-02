STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Steamboat Fireworks set a new record when it launched the world's largest firework Saturday night.

The 62-inch, 2,797-pound firework exploded nearly a mile above Steamboat Springs to conclude the Night Extravaganza on Howelson Hill, the main event of the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.

Tim Borden with Steamboat Fireworks, who served as the project manager, dedicated the successful launch to the City of Steamboat Springs and the local public safety organizations.

“We had to work closely with these people to ensure that our firework posed absolutely no danger to people, wildlife or structures in the area," Borden said.

A representative for the Guinness Book of World Records was in attendance to verify the record-breaking explosion, and presented Steamboat Fireworks with an official certification.

The previous record-holder for the world's largest firework was a 2,397 pound ordnance that exploded over the United Arab Emirates on December 31, 2018.

Steamboat Fireworks' success comes after a similar attempt in 2019 failed.

“We invested hundreds of hours into this project, and we anticipate that we will enjoy the satisfaction of this success for months to come,” Borden said.

Borden does not know what is next for Steamboat Fireworks. “People are already asking us, ‘What’s next?’ I really can’t answer that question, other than to say, whatever it is, I hope to do it with this same bunch of guys.”

Borden also thanked the embers of his team: Ed MacArthur, Jim Widmann and Eric Krug.

