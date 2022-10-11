Denver officer out of hospital six weeks after being shot

Detective Jay Lopez was shot in the line of duty on Sept. 29.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver Police (DPD) officer who was wounded in the line of duty is back home after spending six weeks in the hospital.

Detective Jay Lopez was shot while working with the DPD Fugitive Unit in Broomfield on Sept. 29.

The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the Denver officers were working to apprehend a person of interest in a homicide investigation who was also wanted on a warrant.

BPD said when the officers encountered the person, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Lainez, he fired at the officers and they fired back. Lainez was killed, and Lopez was left with a gunshot wound to the neck.

On Thursday, he and his family walked out of Craig Hospital to a crowd of cheering friends, fellow officers and other colleagues.

Lopez has been with the department for 21 years. It's not clear when he will return to duty.

