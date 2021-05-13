DPD honors fallen officers with wreath-laying ceremony

The traditional memorial event has been amended to a wreath-laying ceremony to highlight the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) will hold a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the city's fallen officers.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Denver Police Fallen Officer’s Memorial at 1331 Cherokee St. in downtown Denver at 12 noon on Thursday.

DPD Chief Paul Pazen, Executive Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson and DPD command staff will be on hand for Thursday's ceremony.

According to DPD, the traditional memorial event has been amended to a wreath-laying ceremony to highlight the importance of recognizing those officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

> Above video: DPD wreath-laying ceremony in May 2020.

Last May, DPD amended the memorial event to a wreath-laying ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The absence of the crowd here today in no way diminishes the respect and gratitude for our fallen officers," Pazen said in 2020. "These 72 women and men and their families made the ultimate sacrifice by placing the safety of others above self."

"This memorial and these names are evidence of the inherent danger our officers face each and every day," Pazen said last year. "It is also a testament to the courage that individuals will still step forward and put on this uniform in service of the Denver community."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.