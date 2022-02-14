Xcel customers expected to see 37% increase on utility bills this winter

The energy company said there is greater demand for natural gas, leading to higher wholesale prices nationwide.

COLORADO, USA — Due to a nationwide increase in the cost of natural gas, Xcel Energy customers are seeing an increase in their monthly bills this winter.

"The average residential bill increase is approximately 37% higher this winter compared to last winter, and the impact to small commercial customers is similar," said Xcel spokeswoman Michelle Aguayo.

According to a press release from Xcel, natural gas prices have increased heading into the winter because production has not yet rebounded from the pandemic and there is greater demand for natural gas, leading to higher wholesale prices nationwide.

The energy company purchases natural gas at wholesale and the cost of the natural gas provided to customers, and used to generate electricity, is passed along to customers without markup.

According to Aguayo, Xcel began telling its customers about the upcoming higher natural gas prices back in November.

"An average Colorado customer using the same amount of energy this winter compared to last winter, could anticipate their monthly natural gas bill to be about $28 higher than last year, and their monthly electric bill to be about $1.50 higher," Xcel says in a press release.

To protect against market fluctuations in the price, Xcel takes a number of steps, including storing natural gas for use during the heating season, contracting for natural gas in advance, and purchasing financial hedges, which act like insurance to protect customers from significant price changes.

The energy company shared the following tips to save on energy bills this winter:

Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.

During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

Aguayo said that there are options available for those that may not be able to pay their bills.

"We remind our customers that if they’re having trouble paying their bill, to contact us as quickly as possible so we can help set up a payment plan," she said.

Customers are asked to call 800-895-4999 or call the LEAP help line at 866-432-8435.