Xcel customers weigh in on proposed rate hike for this fall

Many asked state regulators in a public comment hearing to reject the idea that Xcel needs to raise customer rates in the fall.

DENVER — During a public hearing Tuesday night Xcel Energy customers weighed in on a proposed rate hike for this fall. They told state regulators it isn't fair, and asked them to reject the idea.

"We understand there have been significant rate and energy bill impacts for the prior months and these are challenging times for many," said Eric Blank chairman of Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

State regulators listened to the same message. Xcel customers don't want higher energy bills.

"Her energy costs still skyrocketed from $70 to $200 per month," said a representative of AARP Colorado.

Customers are concerned about another proposed rate hike in the fall. Xcel asked to increate rates by $312 million starting in September. A settlement proposal would now give the company a smaller increase between $48 million and $97 million. The company reached a proposed settlement with the state's energy office and consumer advocates.

PUC is looking at these figures this week in a series of evidentiary hearings.

State regulators asked Xcel to justify why it needs millions more in revenue when it has record profits. Xcel began making its case Monday. Customers weighed-in on Tuesday.

"Xcel company makes way too much money as it is," said a customer.

"I'm one of the unlucky laid off tech workers. I live surrounded by elderly neighbors on fixed incomes.," said another customer.

People are worried higher bills will force Coloradans to make really tough decisions.

"These older adults on fixed income are having to make a choice on whether they should be refilling a prescriptions or paying utility bills," said the representative of AARP Colorado.

Some believe the lower rate in the settlement isn't appropriate. They don't want any rate hike approved.

"It seems like any time they ask for a rate increase they get it. There needs to be a stop to it," said a customer.

The final rate hike will depend on another case in front of state regulators. That case is about how much the company will get for shutting down coal plants by 2030.

The decision is expected to happen next month.