Power to be restored for customers without power by end of day, Xcel Energy says

More than 210,000 Xcel Energy customers were without power after a snowstorm hit the Denver Metro area on Friday night.

DENVER — Xcel Energy customers who have been without power after a snowstorm hit Colorado should expect their power to be restored by the end of day Sunday, according to a press release from the company.

The company said all customers who have not had their power restored should expect it to be put back on by the end of the day.

"We expect to have power restored by the end of the day to all customers affected by the snowstorm, as long as their home or business does not have damage that would prevent them from accepting service. Customers should check for damage to their mast, which is the electric service connection to their home. If their mast is damaged, a licensed electrician must make repairs and it must be inspected before service can be restored," Xcel Energy said.

Customers who are still without power by the end of the day on Sunday are asked to call 1-800-895-1999.

One Friday night a snowstorm hit Colorado leaving over 210,000 people without power, Xcel Energy said that crews have restored power to 185,000 customers, leaving 25,000 without power since 9 a.m. on Sunday.

More than 1,200 Xcel Energy employees and contractors are working around the Denver Metro area to quickly restore power.

Here are some tips for removing snow from trees:

Be aware that accumulating snow, ice, or wind could cause limbs to break and fall at any time.

Check to make sure the tree is safe and clear of all utility lines prior to removing snow.

Do not attempt to shake snow off a tree if a utility line is going through its branches or is within contact distance.

If the tree is clear of utility lines, use a broom to remove as much snow as possible from branches by brushing off or gently shaking. Avoid large, rapid movement as this could cause the limb to break.

Do not attempt to climb a tree or use ladder to reach higher limbs.