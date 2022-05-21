More than 70,000 without power after May snowstorm, Xcel says

Crews were working to restore power after the spring snowstorm on the Front Range.

DENVER — More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in the Denver metro and surrounding area after a spring storm dropped several inches of heavy, wet snow.

Xcel Energy had more than 450 crews working to restore electricity, and more crews will be arriving throughout the day to help, said a spokesperson for the company.

"Right now, more than 70,000 customers are without service, and while our crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power, we do anticipate that number to go up as the snow continues to fall," said Michelle Aguayo with Xcel.

Customers can report outages by calling 800-895-1999. They can also report downed power lines to the same number.

Xcel reminded people to stay away from downed power lines, Aguayo said.

The official snow total for the storm was 1 inch at Denver International Airport, but much of the heavy, wet snow melted on contact with warm surfaces. The storm weighed down trees, many of which lost branches under the weight.

Storm Update: Wet, heavy snow overnight damaged trees and power lines resulting in outages in the Denver metro. Our crews are working to safely restore your electricity as quickly as possible. 450+ employees and contractors are responding, with more help on the way. pic.twitter.com/oCnGPQVADF — Xcel Energy Colorado (@XcelEnergyCO) May 21, 2022

Here are some tips for removing snow from trees:

Be aware that accumulating snow, ice, or wind could cause limbs to break and fall at any time.

Check to make sure the tree is safe and clear of all utility lines prior to removing snow.

Do not attempt to shake snow off a tree if a utility line is going through its branches or is within contact distance.

If the tree is clear of utility lines, use a broom to remove as much snow as possible from branches by brushing off or gently shaking. Avoid large, rapid movement as this could cause the limb to break.

Do not attempt to climb a tree or use ladder to reach higher limbs.

