Mobile crime scene units are at the location of a natural gas explosion that injured nine people and rocked Denver's Baker neighborhood on Tuesday.

The explosion critically injured one person who was inside the multi-plex when it happened at around 1 p.m. at 4th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

Greg Pixley with the Denver Fire Department said on Tuesday during a news conference that the explosion might be a crime and that his office is working to rule that out. Three mobile crime scene units were at the scene of the explosion on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Xcel Energy Colorado - the metro area's largest utility company - told 9NEWS there were no gas leak calls before the explosion.

"We’ve reviewed all incoming customer calls from the area in the hours before the incident and we didn’t receive any gas related calls or complaints," said Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy.

One person was initially trapped in the rubble from the explosion and subsequent collapse, Pixley said, but that person was rescued by firefighters and is stable. Another person trapped in the structure is in critical condition.

The other seven injuries range from burns to blunt force trauma. Those people were bystanders who were treated at the scene and released.

Elliot Sandoval said he came home from an appointment to see his home was gone. Now, he's starting over.

"We’re trying to just get all of our stuff together," Sandoval said. "Everything that we mainly need."

Elizabeth Litton also lost her home and her cat in the blast.

"Last I saw, the cat was under the bed," Litton said. "So, I’m hoping my cat’s instincts just got out of here and we’ll go check shelters."

Surveillance video from the art gallery across the street from the site shows the force of the blasting knocking paintings off the wall.

In the surveillance video, you can see dust temporarily make shadows disappear at SPACE Gallery.

