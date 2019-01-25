DENVER — York Street in Denver is closed between 33rd Avenue and 31st Avenue while Denver Police investigate a rollover crash that left three people injured.

According to a tweet from Denver police, the crash happened at Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and York Street just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Three people were transported to the hospital, Doug Schepman with Denver police said.

Schepman said one of those people had a serious hand injury. The two others, one of whom is a baby, were not seriously injured but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Denver police say to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes if possible.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS