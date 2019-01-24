DENVER — If you like to try as many incredible Denver restaurants as possible, you’ve probably been all over this news.

But, in case you missed it, Denver Restaurant Week has released its menus for this year’s event, which is from Feb. 22 to March 2019.

As has been the case in recent years, the pricing structure has three tiers: $25, $35 and $45.

You can filter the restaurants by category (those range from brew pubs to steakhouses) as well as by neighborhood.

You can find the menus here: denv.co/2GqBX7Q

