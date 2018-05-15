People who repeatedly harass wildlife, especially bears, in Aspen may soon face a $999 fine and a court appearance.

A proposed ordinance that aims to discourage people from bothering wild animals was introduced at the Aspen City Council meeting on Monday. The crux of it would add an escalating fine structure to people who continue to harass animals.

The original proposal called for a recommended $100, $250 and $500 fine structure, but after discussion with wildlife officials, the council decided to up the penalties to a more aggressive amount.

Now, for the first offense, it's $250, the second is $500 and the third is $999, along with an appearance in municipal court. This mirrors the fines people receive in Aspen for not properly securing their trash.

The current state statute that prohibits harassing wildlife only allows a fine of $100.

"It's hard to legislate morality and it's harder to legislate stupidity," councilman Adam Frisch said during the meeting.

Last fall, the Aspen Police Department wrote up a detailed press release reminding people not to use a bear sighting as a selfie-op after officers saw a woman walk up to some bears trying to take a selfie, while carrying her child.

Community Response Officers Ginna Gordon and Audrey Radlinski with the Aspen Police Department put the proposal together, which Radlinski said is in direct response to that incident.

"For some reason the public has a false sense of security when bears are in urban areas," Radlinski said. "They want to chase them, they want to take pictures with them. "I highly doubt if they were to run into a bear on a trail they'd have the same behavior."

According to the memo proposing these fines, there were 913 calls for service regarding bears within the City of Aspen in 2017. There were also 16 bears euthanized that year.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for May 29. That's when the ordinance will go through its second reading.

