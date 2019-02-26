AURORA, Colo. — A trio of Aurora men have been sentenced for targeting women in robberies across the south metro area, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The group -- 27-year-old Geoff Johnson, 21-year-old Xavier Masse and 21-year-old Deaundre McWilliams -- began their crime spree on Feb. 21, 2017, in Littleton, according to the District Attorney's Office. The group first went to a car wash on South Federal Circle at about 11 p.m.

The DA said the group approached a 51-year-old victim who was cleaning her car. Johnson and Masse had their guns drawn and one told her: "You just got jacked."

According to the DA, one put the muzzle of a gun into her mouth and demanded she get on the ground while the other two suspects tore through her vehicle, nabbing her phone in the process. The trio took off in a waiting car.

Later that evening, a 41-year-old woman was driving home from her restaurant job. As she pulled into her driveway between midnight and 1 a.m., Johnson and Masse -- one on each side of her car -- appeared holding guns. The DA said the victim gave them her keys, her purse, her phone and her wallet. One hit her on the head with the handgun and the group ran off to a waiting vehicle.

Sometime later, on Feb. 22, a 39-year-old woman was returning home about midnight after meeting a friend at a tap house in Parker, the DA said. She parked in her driveway and started for her front door when Johnson and Masse walked up on to the porch.

The DA said one pulled her purse off her shoulder and then ran to a waiting car. The victim gave chase, and one of the group fired two shots in her direction. The DA did not say whether she was hurt.

The Parker Police Department responded immediately to the call for that incident and found a suspect vehicle, the DA said. With help from several other law enforcement agencies, Masse and McWilliams were taken into custody after a high-speed chase. Johnson escaped at first, but was arrested six months later, in August.

The DA said Johnson was sentenced to 45 years in the Department of Corrections, Masse to 37 and McWilliams -- as a lesser participant in the crimes -- to a 15-year deferred sentence pending successful completion of six years in the Youthful Offender System.

McWilliams pleaded guilty in October 2017 to one count of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and vehicular eluding. He was sentenced in December 2017.

Johnson pleaded guilty in September 2018 to three counts of aggravated robbery.

A jury in December 2018 found Masse guilty of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, three counts of menacing, theft and obstruction of a police officer.

