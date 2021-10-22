Yuma firefighter dies in crash while responding to call

Darcy Stallings, 34, had served Yuma's volunteer fire department for nine years.

YUMA, Colo. — A firefighter for the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department has died after being involved in a crash while responding to a call Thursday evening.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the 34-year-old, identified by the city of Yuma as Darcy Stallings, was heading south in his own pickup truck on County Road G just before 5:45 p.m. when he crashed into the back of a semi-truck at high speed.

He died at the scene, according to CSP.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time," the city of Yuma said in a Facebook post Friday. "Darcy was a highly respected firefighter who volunteered for the city of Yuma's Volunteer Fire Department for 9 years and will be deeply missed."

