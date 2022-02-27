'Zoombombing' attack disrupts Colorado Democrats' virtual forum featuring Boebert challengers

The disruption occurred during an online videoconference that had attracted roughly 250 participants.

COLORADO, USA — A virtual candidate forum featuring the nine Democrats running in a primary for the Colorado congressional seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was cut short Saturday evening when an unauthorized participant hijacked the video feed with pornographic images.

The disruption, commonly known as "Zoombombing," occurred during an online videoconference on the Zoom platform, which was organized by the Colorado Democratic Party and had attracted roughly 250 participants.

A spokeswoman for the Democrats said law enforcement officials have been notified and are investigating.

"We apologize to everyone who had to witness the offensive and criminal content that was shared during this meeting," Megan Burns, the Colorado Democrats' communications director, wrote in an email that went out to those who attended the forum. "We are living in unprecedented times and the fact that someone would stoop this low to stop us from discussing the important policy issues says a lot."

James Iacino, the Democrats' 3rd Congressional District chairman, told Colorado Politics he was "appalled" by the images that interrupted the meeting and said he was disappointed the candidates had been prevented from finishing what had been a lively exchange on the issues.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Politics