Did anybody win the Powerball jackpot last night?

The jackpot is up to an estimated $439 million for Wednesday's drawing.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Monday's Powerball drawing was a bit of a snooze, with no jackpot ticket and only one new millionaire.

Monday's winning numbers were 4-14-33-39-61 and the Powerball was 3. The next drawing is Wednesday.

A ticket matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball, was sold in Texas. That ticket is worth $1 million.

The latest Powerball jackpot grew to $416 million after no one won Friday night. Wednesday's drawing will increase it even further, to $439 million. That's still more than $200 million short of breaking the top 10 list for largest lottery prizes.

While that may be the case, a jackpot north of $400 million is no small amount of money. But it's only for the game's annuity option, which is paid out over 29 years. Most players want their money quickly and take the smaller cash sum — in Wednesday's drawing's case, $237.3 million.

The current jackpot also has a tough act to follow after the $1.35 billion ticket was sold in Maine. The winner, who hasn't been identified, can remain anonymous. More than a dozen other players won the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The last Powerball jackpot win was in mid-November. In early November, a single ticket bought in California won a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim — one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

In 2021, the lottery game saw its biggest change as Powerball officials added a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

