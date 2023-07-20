Several big winners in Colorado in Powerball drawing

Five people in Colorado are $350,000 richer on Thursday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Five people in Colorado are waking up with a big smile Thursday morning.

After a months-long winless streak, a lottery player in California won the Powerball jackpot worth more than $1 billion.

While Colorado did not get the big prize, there were five winners of more than $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing, the Colorado Lottery said.

Tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Erie, Golden, and Pueblo.

Castle Rock

Two $50,000 tickets = $100,000

King Soopers

Colorado Springs

Two $50,000 tickets = $100,000

Loaf N Jug

Erie

$50,000 ticket

King Soopers Fuel Center

Golden

$50,000 ticket

Loaf N Jug

Pueblo

$50,000 ticket

Winners Corner

Wednesday's prize, which rose to $1.08 billion by drawing time, ranks as the game's third largest prize, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016. It's the sixth largest lottery win among all games.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option. The cash option for Wednesday's drawing was $558.1 million, before taxes.

The California Lottery said on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/19/23?

The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, Powerball 24 and Power Play 2.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With the billion-dollar jackpot drawing significant interest, many players were just short of the grand prize, but matched the first five balls to win at least a million dollars. There were 36 $1 million-winning tickets and three $2 million-winning tickets:

Those million dollar winners are located in:

$1 Million Winners

California (7)

Connecticut

Florida (4)

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Massachusetts (3)

Maryland (2)

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey (2)

New York (5)

Ohio

Texas (4)

Wisconsin

West Virginia

$2 Million Winners

Florida

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

