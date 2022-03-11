$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado as jackpot explodes

There hasn't been a jackpot winner in 39 draws, but there was a big winner Wednesday night in Colorado.

DENVER — Although no one won the massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, one person in Colorado is waking up $1 million richer.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2.

One-million Powerball prizes were won in Colorado, Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Virginia.

Arkansas, Montana and New Jersey had $2-million winners.

After no one won Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, the estimated jackpot for Saturday is now $1.5 billion.

The record for the largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in 2016. That number could fall by the next drawing on Saturday.

In the 39 draws since Aug. 3, there hasn't been a jackpot winner.

The Multi-State Lottery Association, which oversees the Powerball game, reported 131.6 million Powerball tickets sold for Monday's drawing. As a result, 36.3% of all possible number combinations were covered, with millions of players picking the same ones.

With a jackpot odds of 1 in 292.2 million, that still means about 186 million number combinations weren't covered.

The new $1.5 billion prize is actually for winners who opt for an annuity, paid out annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners choose cash, which for Saturday’s drawing would be $745.9 million. But some financial experts say that might not always be the smartest choice.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes. The latest change came in August, when Powerball officials added a third drawing day to the weekly schedule to pump prizes and sales.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

