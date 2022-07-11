What to know before Monday's $1.9 billion Powerball drawing

Here's everything you need to know before Monday night, including the deadline to buy a ticket in Colorado.

DENVER — A ginormous jackpot is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing on Monday – and winner of $1.9 billion could be you.

This weekend, the Powerball jackpot officially broke the record for the largest prize ever offered in a U.S. lottery — and kept growing. Saturday's jackpot soared to $1.6 billion after a strong sales boost.

However, with no big winner on Saturday, the estimated grand prize is now at $1.9 billion on Monday. Even as the grand prize nears $2 billion, the odds of winning remain the same — 1 in 292.2 million.

Here's what you need to know before the big drawing Monday night.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

8:59 p.m. MT on Monday, Nov. 7.

What is the deadline to buy a ticket?

Colorado Lottery said Powerball ticket sales close at 7:30 p.m. MT.

What is the jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, Nov. 7.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment.

When was the last jackpot won?

Monday's drawing is the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania.

What if nobody hits the jackpot?

The prize money will increase once again before the next drawing, which will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9.

How much are Powerball tickets?

Each Powerball ticket costs $2.

You can also add the Power Play option, which gives players the chance at larger secondary prizes by paying an additional $1 per ticket.

How many numbers are there?

The game consists of white balls numbered from 1 to 69. The red Powerballs are numbered from 1 to 26.

Can I pick my own numbers?

Yes. There’s also an option for the machine to auto-pick for you.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

Matching all five numbers and the Powerball to win the jackpot is one in 292,201,338.

What are the other prizes?

Powerball lottery officials said there are nine ways to win money that range from the jackpot to just $2. Here are highlights of those odds:

$1 million prize (matching all five numbers, but missing the Powerball)

$50,000 prize (matching four numbers with the Powerball)

$100 prize (matching four numbers, but missing the Powerball)

$100 prize (matching three numbers with the Powerball)

$7 prize (matching three numbers)

$7 prize (matching two numbers with the Powerball)

$4 prize (matching one number with the Powerball)

$4 prize (matching the Powerball)

Each of those prizes can be multiplied, however, if the ticketholder upgraded to the Power Play option.

Where is Powerball played?

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the lucky numbers pulled in the most recent Powerball drawings?

Here’s a look at winning numbers from the last 10 drawings…

Nov. 5, 2022: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69, 20 and Powerball 3

28, 45, 53, 56, 69, 20 and Powerball 3 Nov. 2, 2022: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Powerball 23

2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and Powerball 23 Oct. 31, 2022: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13

13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13 Oct. 29, 2022: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and Powerball 23

19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and Powerball 23 Oct. 26, 2022: 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and Powerball 24

19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and Powerball 24 Oct. 24, 2022: 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and Powerball 16

18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and Powerball 16 Oct. 22, 2022: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and Powerball 18

19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and Powerball 18 Oct. 19, 2022: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and Powerball 10

6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and Powerball 10 Oct. 17, 2022: 19, 30, 36, 46, 60 and Powerball 25

19, 30, 36, 46, 60 and Powerball 25 Oct. 15, 2022: 32, 37, 40, 58, 62 and Powerball 15

What are the biggest Powerball jackpots ever?

$1.9 Billion (est.) – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

