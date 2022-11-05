$50K Powerball ticket is about to expire in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — As Mega Millions lottery fever grips the country, one lucky Powerball winner in southwestern Colorado could lose out on a big payday.
The Colorado Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 will expire Sunday.
The Powerball ticket was purchased Feb. 6 at the Huck Finn Exxon at 1517 Florida Rd. in Durango.
Powerball players have 180 days to claim their winnings. If the $50,000 prize goes unclaimed, the winning amount goes back to proceeds partners.
Details for the Monday, Feb. 6, Powerball drawing:
- Winning numbers: 5-11-22-23-69
- Powerball: 7
- Power Play 2
- Double Play numbers: 14-19-58-59-68
- Powerball: 16
- Jackpot: $747 million
The Colorado Lottery said thousands of dollars go unclaimed every month. There are unclaimed Powerball prizes worth $500, two for $300, and five worth $100 from July alone.
