DENVER — Jim Scharper started Feed Denver’s Homeless seven years ago but he has never experienced a situation like he did at a food handout last Thursday.

He says his volunteers handed out food to 2,200 people that day and one of those people is accused of hitting Scharper in the face. It started as the man began cutting the line and causing a commotion. That’s when Scharper stepped in.

“I thought he was getting his bag to leave. I turned to talk to the clerk about seeing about calling 911. The next thing I knew I got hit upside the head with something very solid, I think it was a piece of pipe is what hit me upside the head.”

Scharper recorded the man as he took off. Police would later arrest Quinton Boyd, 24, who was wanted for a separate assault in 2018.

“I went to the hospital. I’ve been having real terrible headaches. I have terrible jaw pain. I can eat hardly anything. Nothing that requires chewing. Talking actually hurts after a while,” said Scharper who is missing a filling.

Boyd’s bond has been set at $1,500, which Scharper feels is too low.

“I don’t think he will come back to court. I think he will disappear. And he needs some help. He might kill somebody.”

Scharper has been homeless and knows the struggle people like Boyd face. He wants Boyd to stay in jail and seek treatment for whatever problems he may be dealing with for his sake and the sake of the community.

“I am not worried about the money. I think this guy needs some help before he is back on the street and actually hurts somebody seriously. Or even kills somebody.”

The district attorney was not available for comment on Monday afternoon.

Boyd has an arraignment scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

