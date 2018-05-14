A Westminster man has been convicted of killing his wife while the couple’s three small children were home, according to a news release from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Gary Nickal, 40, has been sentenced to life in prison. The DA’s Office says the April 28, 2016 murder happened two days after the victim, 35-year-old Molly Nickal, contacted a divorce attorney and began the process of leaving a husband described as “emotionally abusive and volatile.”

The couple had problems before that and were separated multiple times, but prosecutors say they reunited when their third child was born in February 2016.

Gary Nickal’s defense team had tried to use an insanity defense for what had occurred – something that a Jefferson County jury rejected after just three hours of deliberations, the DA says.

He was found guilty of ambushing his wife while she was in the bathroom and shooting her twice with a pump-action shotgun.

“This is a tragedy,” DA Pete Weir said in a news release. “Molly was drawn back to him again and again with hope that it would be different, that he would change.”

© 2018 KUSA