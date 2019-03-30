FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man died in a wreck early Saturday near the intersection of South College Avenue and Victoria Drive when his vehicle collided with a guard rail, according to police.

The 22-year-old man was driving a 2008 Toyota Tacoma south on College Avenue about 2 a.m. when his vehicle went off the east side of the road near Victoria Drive, Fort Collins police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are investigating whether speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck.

The surrounding roads were closed for about six hours while officers investigated at the scene.

Fort Collins police ask anyone with additional information on the crash to call 970-416-2229.