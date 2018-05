A 60-year-old man with Parkinson's disease who was reported missing Monday morning has been found safe, according to Boulder Police.

Bhagwan Goyal was last seen in the area of Glenwood Drive and 28th Street at around 6 a.m. He was found on the CU Boulder campus Monday afternoon and has been reunited with his family, according to police.

A big THANK YOU for everyone who kept an eye out and shared information with police.

